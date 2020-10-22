I have been working on a letter of “Things I know I think.” (Yes, I remember longtime O-R Byron Smialek.)
But it soon got so long and rambling that I became overwhelmed.
Basically, it is this: Our democracy is in grave danger from a power-hungry president and his loyalists who do not seem to understand the balance of the rights and responsibilities of this precious form of government, for which so many have sacrificed and even died so that we could be free.
President Trump is unfit for this office. He exalts the world’s most ruthless dictators, and seeks to curtail our rights by biased courts. He sends military forces upon the people, and allows militant and hate groups to feel new muscle and power.
My own fear and depression are exhausting. Never have I heard cities and states negatively labeled by party! Mr. Trump will never be president of all the people. It is time to vote him out.
That’s really what I needed to say.
Becky Wharton
Washington