There is no joy in an indictment
Although I was tempted to be exuberant over the indictment of Donald Trump, after serious contemplation I have concluded that there is really no valid reason to be joyous.
It is not that the indictment finally occurred after torturous weeks of rumors, but that it was necessary to fulfill our justice system’s mandate of no person being above the law. To all those who are weeping, wailing and moaning that the indictment is “un-American,” what would truly be un-American is for the justice system to turn a blind eye and do absolutely nothing and treat Trump as if he were an untouchable monarch with unquestionable power to do anything he pleases with no accountability.
The indictment is only the first step on a very long road to a trial where Trump could well be exonerated. Trump has been skating of legal thin ice for decades. Is this his first stumble in a painful fall from a high perch in an empire he built with very shady tactics and continuous skirting of the law?
Philosopher Edmund Burke once said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good (people) to do nothing.” Equal justice under the law must be applied no matter how unpopular it is within a radical faction in our nation.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg