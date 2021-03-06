In his op-ed that appeared in the March 3 Observer-Reporter, Judge Andrew Napolitano is looking at the issue of masking from the wrong perspective.
It is not a question of who owns your face, but who owns the air.
The air is common to all, everything on Earth, and this virus is airborne. Just as nobody has a right to pollute the air, nobody has a right to spread or risk spreading an airborne illness.
The judge opines that among the property rights the government has lately denied is the ownership of our bodies.
As a supporter of self-ownership, can I take it, then, that Napolitano will be writing future op-ed pieces favoring abortion? Perhaps also right-to-die legislation? Somehow, I suspect his advocacy for self-ownership does not extend there.
Carole McIntyre
Waynesburg