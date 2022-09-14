The safety of children is what matters
There is no way in hell that a sex offender in Pennsylvania should have access to students in any capacity and commit sex crimes. However, this has happened recently in at least three area school districts, including Canon-McMillan, Keystone Oaks, and West Jefferson Hills.
Despite the fact that there are laws to protect children, the existing system of safeguards is not working. Therefore, as a former Pennsylvania child care licensing representative, where more child protection does exist with far fewer resources, it is the responsibility of all school boards, administrations and communities to exceed the existing mandatory minimum of these child protective services laws.
After all, the schools have been receiving large commonwealth safety grants, large donations from companies, and increasing taxpayer dollars to fulfill their missions of providing safe and secure facilities that facilitate learning. The costs for a school to oversee and take over the responsibilities of all the necessary clearance requirements would be minimal compared to the harm that is being caused to the children, families and communities.
This is not a political or business matter. Our children’s safety is what really matters.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg