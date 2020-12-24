The weary world ...
Some are weary of terrorism. Weary of economic chaos. Weary of businesses closing – or getting close to closing. Weary of opioid addictions, overdose deaths and fatal shootings.
Others are weary of growing older, weary of aches and pains, weary of fighting people we should be loving, weary from having too little and needing too much. Weary about putting in too many hours. Weary about the past. Weary about the future. And with all that has gone on this year if we are honest, the weariness hasn’t really been added to, but multiplied by.
I believe a huge reason why the song "O Holy Night" is so well-known, however, is because the entire song speaks the truth. On that holy night long ago, we now have the chance to truly rejoice! Because on that holy night, God came.
On that wondrous, holy night God sent a messenger to declare these words: “but the angel reassured them. “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you the most joyful news ever announced, and it is for everyone! The Savior – yes, the Messiah, the Lord – has been born tonight in Bethlehem! (Luke 2:10-11 Living Bible)
Christmas isn’t just a nice story. It is true. It is a holy night because Jesus has come. God came to earth. And Jesus’ coming gives life. Eternal life. Jesus Christ, according to Christmas, is God coming to save us. To do what we can’t do. God came to let us know how much God wants a relationship with humanity. God isn’t way out there far away from everything. God came to us. He came to be in our hearts.
The weary world can rejoice because on a holy night long ago ... God came. God didn’t push aside a weary world, but came to and entered into, a weary world. Christmas reminds me that God wants to share eternity with us. We were not just created to live some amount of years here on earth and then die. God has given the gift of eternity. One day our hearts will stop. The great news about Christmas is that eternal life is available to anyone.
If you are weary from trying to prove yourself. If you are exhausted from trying to be good enough. Somebody did for you what you can’t do yourself. Christmas is accepting and receiving the gift.
The Bible says in the gospel of John: Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God – (John 1:12 NIV)
It is the most important message in the universe. The message of Christmas.
Rev. Kenneth S. Custer
Pastor of Grace: Coal Center United Methodist Church