I never thought I would see the day when being a Trump supporter would brand us all as insurrectionists, but that is what has happened after the events of Jan. 6. A small group of people attacked the U.S. Capitol and some of them were actually Antifa members, as is the case of John Sullivan, who has been arrested by the FBI. No doubt there were also right-wing crazies, but don't use this to brand the Trump supporters as people in need of reprogramming, as some of the leftist media has suggested.
We are now being called terrorists by the same media. Where were you last summer when cities burned, lives were lost, and small businesses were destroyed forever? Back then, you called for the defunding of the police, but now you have over 26,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. If this isn't the height of hypocrisy, I don't know what is.
Joan Udovich
Carmichaels