The GOP is now about party over country
At the first Republican debate, a serious question was directly posed to the entire panel of presidential candidates.
They were asked to show hands if they would support a presidential candidate convicted of a crime. Six out of the eight candidates raised a hand. Once the political party that steadfastly stood for law and order, they have clearly affirmed that the Republican Party has deteriorated into a cult, and they would willingly support a convicted felon for president.
How could this have happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan? The six candidates would totally disregard the purloining of classified documents, obstruction of justice; sexual misconduct; the incitement of a brutal insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021; and the fake electors scheme, which was designed to undermine the 2020 presidential election. Fair questions now must be asked: How low are they willing to go politically? Where is their moral compass? Where is their loyalty to the Constitution and to the rule of law?
Only a cleansing purge from the grassroots can return the Republican Party to respectability. Only time will tell if sincere people wake up to the immense damage that has been done, and if they will seize control of the party from leadership that has taken it into the depths of perdition.