The folly of mortals
Owing to the frustration and inconvenience of social distancing caused by the COVID-19 virus, people are searching for ways to go about their lives as they did pre-virus. One such example is that of a local pastor who, in spite of warnings from medical experts and in defiance of common sense, hopes to have a large gathering of celebrants for Easter Sunday services. The logic being that righteous people gathered to praise the Lord would be spared harm in exchange for their devotion. This brought to mind an old joke that cleverly illustrates the folly of man trying to interpret the will of God.
A deeply pious man is working at his home one day and listening to the radio. Suddenly the music on the radio stops and the announcer says that a terrible storm is approaching the area and everyone within the sound of his voice should seek higher ground. The pious man says, “I have faith, and God will save me.”
The storm comes and soon the man is driven to the second floor of his house. A life boat comes, and the rescuers plead with the man to get into the boat and they will take him to safety. The man says, “I have faith, and God will save me.”
The storms rages on and the man is now forced to the roof of his home. A National Guard helicopter comes and again the soldiers and rescuers beg the man: “Come into the helicopter and we will take you to safety.” The man says, “’I have faith, and God will save me.”
Soon the man is swept up in the raging waters and drowns. When he gets to heaven he is met by God. “Why?” the man asks of God, “did you forsake me when I had faith?” “Forsake you?” God replies. “I sent you a radio announcer, a life boat and a helicopter. What are you doing here?”
Joe Manning
Washington