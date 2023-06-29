In response to Christine Zienkiewicz’s letter last week regarding the charges to the former, twice-impeached, twice-indicted president, these are the facts.
Hillary Clinton was never charged with keeping her server in the basement. She was investigated and the findings did not show enough to charge her. The investigation of President Biden is still ongoing. The investigation of Mike Pence, the former vice president, was closed with no charges being filled. Both Biden and Pence immediately turned over all requested documents.
Donald Trump was told before he left the White House he could not take classified documents. After learning he had the documents and was told to return them, he returned only a small number. A few months later, it was learned he still had documents and his attorney wrote a letter stating all documents had been returned. Then, a few months after that, it was learned that there were still documents in Trump’s possession. A search warrant was issued and, lo and behold, more documents were found, some of which were marked “Highly Classified” and “Top Secret.”
Trump is still innocent until proven guilty. Let the courts decide. It doesn’t matter if he is running for president in 2024 and convicted – his supporters will still vote for him.