Just as Napoleon stormed Moscow in the early 1800s and the German Army at Stalingrad in the 1940s, the Ukrainians will wear out the Russian army. I think the key (I don't know jack, only what I read) will be destroying enemy supply lines (gas trucks, etc.) as they must travel longer distances. Ukraine is as big as Texas.
The question was asked earlier in the media, “Will Ukrainians fight for their Slavic homeland.” All doubt has now been erased. As tears well in my own eyes, I look at a picture in the New York Times of a female schoolteacher standing, crying, and holding an AK-47 at her side along with three other women with guns. They and thousands of other “plain, not ordinary citizens” were handed weapons by the authorities to join militias (modern day Minutemen) and fight.
Out of this unbelievable deadly farce, in my opinion, has come a great man. I can't compare him to George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, or Winston Churchill yet, but like the fearless soldiers on Snake Island in the Black Sea, he has told the Russians figuratively to back off. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president who is Jewish, will not forsake the land from which he sprung, even with a price on his head. I'm proud of my Ukrainian heritage!
To paraphrase the often-stated line from a speech by Churchill as the Royal Air Corps defended Britain in World War II: “Never have so many owed so much to so few.”
May God protect them.
Paul Lesako
Carmichaels