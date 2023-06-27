It's good to know that Washington and Greene counties are receiving the highest amounts of Act 13 impact fee money in the state, paid by the natural gas drilling operators.
Latest News
- Treated like a toddler due to illness
- Young Marines appear at community events
- United Way announces board of directors
- OP-ED: A brief history of colorful presidential relatives, from Alice Roosevelt to Hunter Biden
- OP-ED: The Titan disaster shows the allure and terror of the sea
- Fourth fright: Preparing anxious dogs for Independence Day
- Cooking up fun: Common Ground Teen Center hosts annual summer camps
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 28
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 26
-
Aug 9