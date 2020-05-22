If you look up the word ”hubris” in the dictionary the definition is “excessive pride or self-confidence; arrogance.” The experts in decision making agree that when a group has a decision to make, especially one outside the area of expertise for the ultimate decision maker, it is important to seek input from as many experts as possible, indicate that they are expected to express their honest opinion, popular or not, and then listen. There are those who even suggest that a group member present opposing viewpoints.
When this does not happen the result is called “groupthink.” This means a group becomes so tight that differences of opinion are no longer tolerated, leading to the erroneous conclusion that everyone actually agrees with the group plan. At its worst, any member who has the courage to disagree is ostracized, making it less likely that any other member will raise doubts about the decision. The event most likely to be cited as an illustration of groupthink is the Bay of Pigs Invasion in Cuba during the Kennedy administration.
There is no doubt that President Trump is the ultimate decision maker for national policy. There is also no doubt that infectious diseases are well outside his area of expertise. During the pandemic he has consulted experts about policy, but there is a real question whether any input contrary to his opinions is welcome. That contradictory input has been belittled, bearers of those opinions have been ridiculed and often removed from decision-making circles, and the president has consistently distanced himself from any opinions he does not like.
It was my opinion before Donald Trump was elected that he would have trouble as president because other people would have opinions and would not be afraid to express them. He came from a business environment where, when he said “Jump” everybody would say, “How high and how long do I have to stay up?” Nobody ever disagreed. The inevitable result was that Trump assumed he was always right and always the smartest man in the room.
Trump does not have a better understanding of COVID-19, its impact, treatment, and what is in store for our future than do the medical professionals. Nobody knows what is in store for us, but the experts who have dealt with similar outbreaks in the past have the most informed perspective. It is a potentially fatal error for a leader not to encourage his inner circle to express their opinions, whether or not the leader likes them, and be prepared to listen and act upon them if it is prudent. When the group succeeds everybody looks good, including the leader, no matter who had the original idea. For a leader to perform in any other way is the definition of hubris.
Stanley Myers
Washington