On behalf of the nearly 210,000 residents of Washington County, I want to thank the Washington County Community Foundation for its recent donation of $50,000 to the Greater Washington County Food Bank to help cover the food bank’s budget shortfall of $280,000. This donation will allow our local food bank to continue to provide food security, fresh food and nutrition to the families, children and veterans in our county. It is a blessing to see organizations like the foundation as well as the countless individual donors and volunteers working together to provide the money and time to continue the food bank’s mission to feed the hungry in our community, especially when so many of our neighbors and friends are affected by job loss, economic downturn and financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. I hope others will be inspired by this donation and support our local food bank as well.
And while I continue to disagree with my Republican colleagues’ decision to take $280,000 in funding intended for our local food bank and give it to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, I find faith that our citizens and local organizations have made their own decision to take action and support the Washington County Food Bank – giving with both their hands and hearts.
Larry Maggi
Washington County commissioner