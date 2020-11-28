Thanks to the city street workers
I want to thank the City of Washington Public Works Street Department for the excellent job of leaf removal this year. I barely got the leaves or the bags of leaves out to the curb and the truck was there taking them away. They would even rake some of the ones that got away! They seemed to ride through daily and pick them up. I think they were as determined as I was to get these leaves off the street. Great job, and thanks for the diligent effort!
Eileen Laabs
Washington