On Dec. 23, my husband and I had the pleasure of having lunch at one of the city’s institutions, Shorty’s. Many families were enjoying a break from holiday errands, us included. We enjoyed lunch and when we asked for our bill we were told there was a secret Santa who had paid for everyone’s lunch that day. Apparently it’s not the first time this Christmas elf has delivered this gift to the customers of Shorty’s.
I would like to publicly thank this person for their kindness and how rare it is for somebody to do such a deed without expecting public comment or commendation. You reminded me that there are still some people who will do a good deed just for the sake of making someone else’s day. Thank you and happy holidays to you! You made my Christmas and many others that much nicer.
Suzie Archer
Washington