Thank you for publishing Canonsburg Magazine. I devoured the latest edition, and I am not being hyperbolic. Most of the articles in the Observer-Reporter I regard as appetizers – interesting, but not filling. I read the issue through twice! The news! The facts about stuff I did not know! The view that where I live is, and continues to be, a vibrant place to live and work!
Who knew about any of the improvement to Town Park?
Who knew about the vibrancy of the Pike Street business area? I certainly did not.
This is the entire point of a community newspaper. If you are reading this because you stole a copy from your neighbor's front porch, I have only one thing to say: SUBSCRIBE!
John Manning
Canonsburg