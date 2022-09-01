There's an old propaganda chestnut that holds that if you make a lie outrageous enough and tell it often enough people will eventually believe it.
Now to the Aug. 10 op-ed page comes Devlin Robinson to tout Act 88 of 2022, an "election integrity" bill meant to quell the concerns of citizens who have lost faith in our electoral process.
Robinson's Aug. 10 piece was couched as a response to polls that suggest voter distrust in the election process and in response to constituent concerns regarding the same. What he failed to point out is that these polls and public feelings skew the way they do because self-serving politicians keep telling people that trust them that, with no proof whatsoever, the system is corrupt. There is absolutely zero verifiable evidence of widespread voter fraud and yet our legislators continue to weaken our institutions based on lies.
Remember the cartoonishly named Cyber Ninjas who were brought in to turn the election in Arizona in the former president's favor? After months and months of embarrassing the good people of Arizona, they issued their report in September 2021 and found that Joe Biden won by more votes than first tallied. Thanks for nothing.
Robinson has taken the position that he is responding diligently to the desires of the citizens of Pennsylvania by interpreting polls that make those desires clear. Perhaps he should conduct a poll of average Pennsylvanians and get their opinions on things like shrinking the size of our bloated legislature, having open primaries, and doing away with automatic pay raises for legislators. I'm sure he wouldn't like the results and certainly wouldn't act as quickly to address those concerns.
If our legislature wants to change our election system to the neglect of roads, bridges and water infrastructure, at least have the common courtesy to stop insulting our intelligence with these ridiculous lies.
There's no massive voter fraud any more than there was ever a "War on Christmas."