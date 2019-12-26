Thanks, Coach Pelosi, for four more years
Nancy Pelosi, like a basketball coach who has just seen the opposing team run up 15 straight points, has decided to call at “time out” in the impeachment process by not turning over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Meanwhile, only the Democrats are not on the court. Donald Trump is running up and down the court scoring points, unopposed. The stock market keeps climbing, bills are being passed, tens of thousands attend his rallies, and his popularity keeps going up.
This is the best Christmas present he could ever have.
Thank you Nancy. Thank you, Democrats. Hello, four more years.
Jack Pavella
Washington{&end}