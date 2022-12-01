During Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I like to take time to reflect on the things in my life that I am grateful for. And this year, I want to share how thankful I am for cyber education.
My child, Ali, attends Reach Cyber Charter School, a unique, a tuition-free online public charter for students across Pennsylvania. I enrolled my daughter at Reach Cyber back in kindergarten. Because it has individualized learning, she is able to learn at a pace that meets her needs and allows her to thrive. She’s able to start her day when she is the most focused, and she is able to take breaks as needed. My daughter’s favorite part about Reach Cyber is being about to meet new friends and have a flexible schedule.
Thanks to my daughter’s education at Reach Cyber, she has earned a bunch of rewards for math, and I get phone calls from her teachers about what a pleasure she is to have in class.
Cyber education has made a huge difference for our family, and for that I am so thankful. I’m grateful to all those in our local government who continue to provide funding for true online education. Thank you to all the parents, educators, students and community leaders who have dedicated their time to create a program that benefits students across Pennsylvania like my daughter.