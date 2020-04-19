It has been nine months since my family and I lost our brother Lou to cancer. The nurses at Washington Hospital, especially on Floor 6E, made his last 10 days on this earth more bearable. They helped us through one of the most difficult times of our lives. Words cannot express how grateful we were for their kindness and concern. We will never forget their genuine care and the countless tears they shed with us in his passing.
The compassion nurses show is nothing new, but in a time of crisis, whether personal or national, it makes all of us stand up and take notice. We know in our hearts the great work they did day in and day out. And yet their work continues. A simple thank you is all we have to offer.
Jacqueline Gasvoda
McDonald