Whenever the state Department of Transportation is mentioned locally, it is generally in connection with grousing or complaining that local residents are being somehow shortchanged. Never is any commendation or praise offered for their work.
Well, I’d like to say that the recent reconstruction of Route 2011 between Marianna and Lone Pine was a superb effort. First, the myriad storm water drainage problems were addressed with new catch basins and culverts. Next the problem areas of the existing pavement, including potholes, alligator cracking, and patches upon patches were all excavated and replaced. Finally the entire surface was overlaid with a layer of asphalt concrete. The results are impressive. That road has not been in so good of a condition for many decades.
Thank you, PennDOT, for a job well done.
Greg Williams
Amity