Since I began receiving the Observer-Reporter at my home almost nine years ago, Doug Bush has been the person to deliver it. This is my note of gratitude.
Every day that a paper has been published, my copy has arrived early, in good condition and right in my mailbox. Doug has been both faithful and efficient. It is a sad day that he no longer is bringing the paper to my door.
I just want to say thank you to Doug and to you, the Observer-Reporter folks, for assigning him to my route.
Barb Bailey
Washington