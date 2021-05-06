May 6 is National Nurses Day. I am writing to support and commend my fellow nurses for a job well done. It takes dedication, compassion, expertise, organization and years of training to be honored with the title of nurse.
Our days are long, sometimes longer than we expect them to be. Our emotions run the gamut throughout the day. We celebrate life, whether the beginning or end. We are there for the joy of a birth, or sadly, to mourn a death. There are days we feel we have nothing more to give, but we find the strength to give even more. Nurses have the unique quality to keep our composure in the worst of situations. We offer hope, and wear a smile when sometimes our hearts ache on the inside. Our shift may end, but our minds keep on working, hoping to make us better so we can make things better for you. Sometimes we are a cheerleader, and sometimes your drill sergeant. Sometimes we make you laugh to provide you with a diversion, and sometimes we sit with you, in silence, and you know we are there.
When I close my eyes at night, knowing I've done my best is the greatest reward. If you have the opportunity, thank a nurse today.
James L. Banish
Houston