Chances are, if you're reading today's edition of the Observer-Reporter print edition, it was delivered to your home by a morning carrier. The life of a carrier begins at 3 a.m. Most have second jobs that start after they deliver papers. They usually pick up their bundles of papers at the various drop-off locations and immediately begin delivery. Some locations are in remote rural areas where homes are miles apart and others on busy streets or highways.
The newspaper industry as a whole has been devastated by the coronavirus economy. Half of them are out of business and the other half are close to it. A morning newspaper that once was an expected service a year ago is now a luxury to have. And what it takes to get the morning paper delivered all starts with your carrier. It's not an easy job.
If you happen to get the opportunity to meet your carrier, thank him or her. It's a word they don't hear that often, and it helps brighten the beginning of a long day.
Dominic Broglia
Canonsburg