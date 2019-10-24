Testimony given on fireworks tariffs
With regard to the letter submitted by David Pierson regarding the pending tariffs on fireworks (Oct. 17), please know that both the American Pyrotechnics Association and Phantom Fireworks have testified before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office on June 20 at a hearing convened for the purpose of hearing such testimony.
Both the APA and Phantom argued that there are no alternative suppliers for fireworks other than China, no U.S. manufacturers exist to be protected by a tariff, and the tariff will not work to impede China’s economy.
William Weimer
Phantom vice president and APA board member{&end}