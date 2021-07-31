Dave Ball looked plum tuckered out July 22 at the elections review committee meeting in Washington County. The goal was to consider a proposal for an outside election audit.
There were a lot of concerned folks at this meeting.
I was one of them.
I didn’t want to see Washington County on the hook for millions of dollars for an audit that, in my opinion, would be a waste of taxpayers' money.
Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party. He gained national notoriety when he explained that Pennsylvania didn’t send Sen. Pat Toomey to Washington, D.C., to do the right thing.
At the July 22 meeting, Mr. Ball quickly realized people were ready to speak their minds and ask questions. Emotions were high. Sometimes harsh words tumbled out. After a bit, things quieted, and Mr. Ball gave his presentation. He spoke as if this was just a simple audit, nothing out of the ordinary.
That’s not how most saw it. There were grumbles and rumbles throughout the audience.
I don’t think either Mr. Ball or fellow Republican, Nick Sherman, expected the pushback. An older woman shouted, “A premise that begins with a lie ends with a lie.” I guess words can be very frightening because that’s when the sheriff’s deputies were called in.
Mr. Ball had his say. The people in the audience had their say. There will be no recommendation for an outside audit. At least, for now. Taxpayers, stay alert.
Kitty Lagorio
Venetia