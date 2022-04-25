I want to compliment Nick Jacobs on his excellent commentary, “What exactly is free speech?” that appeared in the April 20 edition of the Observer-Reporter. The paradoxes of free speech are many, and we have arrived at a point in our public discourse where free speech is only for those who share similar views at both extremes of our divided nation. Those who disagree with either extreme are dismissed as unpatriotic heretics.
I wish that more subscribers of this newspaper would take the time to not only read the diverse views presented on the opinion page but to also submit letters both for and against the commentary. I know it is easier to “like” and “”share” on Facebook or retweet in Twitter, but the thoughtful opinion of readers is important to maintain the free speech of a healthy, heterogeneous community.
Gary Stout
Washington