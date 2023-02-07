Take the time to thank school counselors
As a school counselor, I spend a lot of time working with students to help them achieve success in the classroom and plan for their futures.
I also work with students on a regular basis to build essential life skills, like problem-solving, managing emotions, and developing coping skills that they will use throughout their lives. At a time when so many kids are reporting mental health concerns, school counselors are needed more than ever.
National School Counseling Week is this week. I hope you will take the time to thank the school counselors in your school community for the work they do with students and their families.
There’s so much I love about being a school counselor, but one thing I am particularly passionate about is encouraging my students to dream big – to be imaginative and curious, to explore new ideas and experiences. I want my students to know that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.
School counselors make a difference. We work closely with teachers, administrators and other professionals – and together we are helping students find their way on the road to a bright future.
Oldham is a school counselor in the Big Spring School District in Cumberland County.