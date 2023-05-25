Take the time to honor our country’s war dead
We just participated in one of our country’s most sacred rites of democracy by voting in the primary election last week. This week, we will participate in one of our nation’s most important and honored holidays: Memorial Day on Monday.
Sometimes we forget about the sacrifices that make it possible for us to participate in our democracy, to vote, and enjoy so many other freedoms. Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the many men and women of our armed services who gave their lives for the life we enjoy today.
Washington County is rich with men and women who served in our armed services throughout our country’s history. When you are out and about this week, it is more than likely that you will pass someone who has lost a family member or friend in one of our nation’s conflicts – losses that began with the birth of our great nation and extend to current conflicts around the world.
This weekend, in places like Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Va., the Punchbowl Cemetery at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, there will be meaningful programs and ceremonies honoring our war dead. We may not be able to travel to these cemeteries, but we can show our honor and respect by attending one of the many Memorial Day services held in the small towns of Washington County, such as Claysville, Monongahela, Canonsburg, and Washington. You can contact the American Legion in your hometown to find out where and when these services will be held.
So, this weekend as we get together for picnics and gatherings with friends and families, please take the time to honor our country’s war dead and remember that there will be some family picnics with an empty chair.
Larry Maggi is a Washington County commissioner.