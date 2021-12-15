If you are looking for something to do during the holiday season, take a trip to Canonsburg. The borough is decorated from one end of town to the other, and at night, the lights create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Their recent downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas event was outstanding and was well attended. What a great job Canonsburg is doing to promote itself!
The July Fourth parade, Oktoberfest, weekly farmer’s market and Town Park Pool are just a few of the attractions that Canonsburg Borough provides throughout the year.
Canonsburg has a lot to be proud of. They do such a great job in providing entertainment and activities throughout the year, and they attract large crowds enjoying themselves and spending lots of money.
Kudos to Canonsburg! We are all looking forward to next year!
Kerry Fox
Canonsburg