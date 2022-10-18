I am as confused as the county election officials mentioned in Sunday's article, “Back and Forth: Election officials in ‘limbo’ after dueling court rulings on undated mail-in ballots.”
Doesn’t Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman understand what the word “supreme” in the name U.S. Supreme Court means? Its rulings trump those of lower courts.
It makes me wonder if her rogue decision is of evil intent. It causes a continuing doubt by some about election integrity. Silence by Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro gives the impression that they are in agreement with ignoring our U.S. Constitution.
When are we going to return to upholding the Constitution and its provision for the Supreme Court to have final say over other courts in interpreting our laws?