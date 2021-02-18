I just watched Dave Ball, the new chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, discuss the vote regarding the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and I am stunned by his remarks. He claims that we didn't send our senators to vote their conscience or to do the right thing. I don't understand this reasoning because I believe people do vote for someone to do the right thing. As a senator he has to represent all of Pennsylvanians and that means he or she should be doing the right thing and voting their conscience.
Voting only along party lines does not constitute doing the right thing in all circumstances. If this is the thinking of the current Republican Party, God bless us all.
Eileen Mazza
Eighty Four