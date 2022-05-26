Gun control laws never work for one simple reason: Criminals don't obey laws. All gun control laws do is disarm the law abiding. Since the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, why do you want to disarm the law-abiding good guys?
There are already so many guns in existence and they are fairly easy to make, so the answer is not to try to restrict them, but to make it easier for the good guys to be armed. Then, when a bad guy pulls out a gun, there would be multiple good guys returning fire and stopping the bad guy.
It would make for a more polite society.
Andrew Puchany
Muse