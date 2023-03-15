Strict voter ID measures restrict access to the ballot
The right to vote is the very foundation of our democracy, and our elected leaders should be doing everything in their power to improve our voting systems. Implementing reforms such as same-day voter registration and in-person early voting using voting machines will increase access to the ballot and allow every eligible voter to cast their ballot safely, securely, and conveniently.
Unfortunately, we continue to see attempts to make it more difficult to vote by enshrining strict voter ID laws in the Pennsylvania Constitution, a move that flies in the face of the democratic principles that are supposed to be at the foundation of this country (“Pennsylvania needs a Voter ID law,” March 8).
Studies have shown that strict voter ID requirements are a real impediment to ensuring that everyone’s voice counts equally. These barriers to access disproportionately impact Black and Latinx voters, significantly increases wait time for Black voters, and make it more difficult for people with low incomes to participate in the electoral process. These effects have been demonstrated to be significant enough to swing national elections, and they have a compounding effect that further depresses turnout in future elections as well.
Laws that make it harder to vote are a solution in search of a problem, as there is virtually no voter fraud in American elections. Instead of pushing for changes that will make it harder for people to vote, we challenge local elected officials and the General Assembly to embrace election modernization and improvements in ballot access. The time has come to focus on legislation that benefits every Pennsylvanian, starting with same day voter registration and in-person early voting using voting machines, rather than continuing the push to erect barriers to participation in our democracy.
Lesesne is the development coordinator of the Voter Empowerment Education & Enrichment Movement.