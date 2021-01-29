I have never been so disgusted with your newspaper as I am now. President Trump is out of office, but you will be trashing him forever. Maybe Oren Spiegler and the reverend ought to find something else to talk about. Also, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler. If you don't like him or what he does in Congress, too bad. He was voted into office by his supporters and none of you people are going to tell the Republicans how to vote. The last time I looked, we still live in America and we can vote for whomever we want. And to the Observer-Reporter: move on. It's getting very old. Pick on someone else. Let's see how negative you'll be to Joe Biden. He'll ruin this country, but you'll never admit it.
Wait until we're overrun with migrants, your taxes go sky high, more people are laid off when wages go up, we become a socialist country and then defend Biden. All I can say is, "God, help us." The Republicans need to take back Pennsylvania and then the House and Senate. Trump supporters aren't going anyplace!
Pam Morosky
Fredericktown