Conspiracy theorist Doug Mastriano won the Republican gubernatorial nomination and will oppose Josh Shapiro in the general election. However, I do not believe that Mastriano legitimately won the primary, and I suspect election fraud. What evidence do I have? Just my beliefs, which currently seem to be enough.
Mr. Mastriano was an unlikely winner, given that state GOP leaders opposed his candidacy and a couple of his primary opponents teamed up to defeat Mastriano for the nomination. How could he possibly overcome those efforts? Ergo, it was election fraud that produced his win. Who planned and committed the fraud? It couldn’t have been the GOP, because they opposed Mastriano. Of course, it all could have been a clever ruse; how better to cover up cheating on his behalf than to fake opposition to him?
However, parsimony dictates the hypothesis that it must have Mastriano himself, or forces aligned with him who committed voter fraud that resulted in his win. How did he steal the election? Being well-versed in the techniques that the liberals used to produce an unlikely win for a favored candidate, I assume that he copied those techniques. These include hacking unconnected voting machines to change votes via satellites (conducted by a defense contractor in Italy); votes were also changed in collaboration with the long-dead president of Venezuela. Also, ballots were smuggled in, including some from Asia. We know this because the ballots have traces of bamboo and rice. Another possible explanation is the use of space lasers belonging to the Rothschild family to change the votes. This could have been done in collaboration with the Italian defense contractor and U.S. intelligence agencies. Satellites in space are probably the most logical target for election fraud. There they orbit, unsupervised and ready to be manipulated by nefarious forces. I believe that aliens have been involved in these efforts. This would explain the uptick in UFO sightings, which resulted in a recent congressional hearing. The fact that this possibility wasn’t mentioned at the congressional hearing adds to its credibility.
Satire aside, Doug Mastriano is unfit for office. His beliefs appear to be not too far askew from my comments written in jest. I should also point out that all of the voter fraud scenarios that I outlined above are actual QAnon positions that have permeated into the Republican mainstream. Mastriano supports QAnon conspiracies. He most certainly would overturn a legitimate election because he didn’t like the results.
It is no joke when a minority wants to impose its rule on the majority. This is an attack on democracy. Unfortunately, the current GOP is opposed to democracy. I suspect it is because in a free marketplace of ideas, they have nothing to offer, except for perpetual culture wars and tax cuts for the wealthy.
