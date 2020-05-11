Stop the littering
In response to the May 3 editorial, “PA has a litter problem,” I’d like to share concerns from my neighborhood in the Mon Valley.
I have lived on a section of Route 481 in Fallowfield Township for most of my life. I have tried to pick up litter on the section of highway from Coyle-Curtin Road to several houses below Shannon Road. You would be amazed at how much litter is there. A week before Earth Day, I collected five 55-gallon bags of trash and three tall kitchen bags of mostly beer cans. You would not believe what believe throw out: full lunches, Styrofoam cups, sanitary napkins, empty needs, refrigerator parts, plastic tubing, diapers, glass wine and gallon liquor bottles, tires, skinned deer, TV and truck parts. The list goes on.
Who does this, anyway? People just don’t care.
I was driving behind someone on Hazelkirk Road, and we both turned onto Shannon, where the driver threw out a Styrofoam container. When he saw me, he sped up the road so I couldn’t catch him to get his license plate number.
Society, please help! Even adopting a section of highway hasn’t stopped the problem of people littering.
Debra Caldwell
Fallowfield Township{&end}