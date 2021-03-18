Stop signs being ignored
I am writing about the constant stop-sign violations and increased danger at the intersection of Beech Street and “G” Alley at the entrance of Thomas Campbell Apartments. Vehicles repeatedly run the stop signs when entering and leaving with blatant disregard for the safety of residents. The vehicles come down Beech and go straight through at high rates of speed without looking both ways. “G” Alley has a blind spot due to a house on the corner, so you can’t see if anything is coming down the alley unless you stop and look. Also, residents are outside with pets or taking walks when the weather permits.
Ironically, some of the violators are residents of the apartments, along with food delivery drivers. I would venture a guess at minimum that there are in excess of 30 or more violations on any given day. South Strabane Township police have been notified twice and city police at least once with no attention given. One reason cited is they aren’t sure in whose jurisdiction the intersection lies.
I would assume they will know when some one gets killed or badly hurt.
William Cannon
Washington{&end}