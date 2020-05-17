I have been home from Florida for only about 10 days and I see nothing has changed. The Observer-Reporter is still getting letters bashing President Trump on everything, some as ridiculous as him not knowing the difference between a pandemic and a plague. Is that really important for a president to know? I wonder if Joe Biden knows the difference.
I watched all of the hearings on the attempt to impeach Trump and it was shameful. There was nothing but the clear nonpartisan attempt to collect “evidence.” They even had four law professors testify, one of whom had the gall to inform everyone that when Trump said “us,” he meant “me.” Is that the kind of law students are being taught, that a judge can change what someone says to what the judge says it means? Only one of the four judges had the integrity to state that there was not enough evidence to warrant impeachment. Of course, he was impeached by the House in a very partisan manner. When the judgment was sent to the Senate and the president’s attorneys had the opportunity to question the House members, they were able to show the “rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey would say. And he was acquitted! Now they are trying to judge him harshly on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, there is nothing Trump can do that will receive approval by the mainstream media because they all hate him. For those of you who are so critical, please remember the word that almost everyone agrees that applies: unprecedented! Trump has had two immunologists at his side for all of the conferences on this pandemic. Please remember that the economy was booming before COVID-19 took over. As for the upcoming election in November I am betting the media will again get Trump elected. The choice for me is that Trump is the absolute best choice, even if you don’t like him.
Clyde Clendaniel
Washington