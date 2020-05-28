I am so sick of all the letters bashing the president. You probably publish 10 to 1 against him and Oren Spiegler leads the pack! It's time to quit blaming him for everything. The president did not cause the COVID-19 virus.
Our state needs to be getting back to work. Gov. Tom Wolf thinks he God, and Rachel Levine needs to resign. And for the people who are called back to work and refuse to go: They should lose their unemployment benefits. The virus isn't why they don't want to go back; it's because they are making two to three times the amount they were earning while working.
As for wearing face masks, one person says you have to wear a mask; another says you don't have to wear it. Sanitize; don't sanitize. Shake hands; don't shake hands. No one is going to tell me what to do. If I get COVID-19 and die, that is my choice. I'll take care of my own life.
Pam Morosky
Fredericktown