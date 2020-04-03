Thank you so much for you letters, Lawrence Nader and Virginia Trois. I agree. I'm tired of people bashing our president. He has a team of the best doctors, scientists and economists advising him. He is the most informed person in the entire country right now.
The people advising him are far smarter than all of us, but everyone else thinks they know better for some reason. He is best suited to make these decisions.
Do something to make the situation better and quit bashing our president.
Sarah L. Ames
Marianna