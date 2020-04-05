Like everyone else, I am a bit frustrated that my daily routine is so limited. The coronavirus and the collateral anxieties have felt like a well- placed gut punch to many. However, today I was blessed. I was driving to the grocery store and began to notice the grass is very green and tall, the daffodils have bloomed, the trees are budding, and the sky is blue.
Spring's rebirthing is in full swing. Take time today to be that child you still are and appreciate the day as a child. Relax! As they say: Smell the roses! You gonna like it!
Frank Belcastro
Washington