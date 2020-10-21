Typewriter
Buy Now

Still supporting Trump

I cannot believe the United Mine Workers of America and retirees who back Joe Biden. This is a person who has repeatedly said he’s against coal mining, and if he’s elected there will be no coal industry.

They say President Trump hasn’t protected miners from COIVD-19. Really? What has the UMWA and Cecil Roberts done? Do they protect them? I worked for the UMWA for over 37 years and wonder what the previous leaders, such as John L. Lewis and Jock Yablonski would think about this?

I guess the miners are OK with being called “deplorables,” like Hillary Clinton branded them and us who support Trump.

I will vote for Trump again.

Pam Morosky

Fredericktown{&end}