In an October Observer-Reporter op-ed, Gary Stout regaled readers with the manifest virtues of a make-believe country, Acadia. From the content of his most recent commentary (Jan. 26), the author apparently has taken up permanent residence in Acadia, where he alleges U.S. “Republicans” seek to pattern America after Hungary. I disagree with his unsupportable and disingenuous points and ask readers to consider five of his examples from a non-make-believe perspective.
Border security: Certainly, strong border security, control of illegal immigration, and legal management of those entering our country are highly regarded requirements by many Americans, not just Republicans. To suggest, as Mr. Stout does, that Republicans want to create concentration camps where basic necessities are denied to illegal immigrants, is simply false and offensive.
Elections: The Republican Party has never countenanced focusing campaign contributions and advertising on one political party or organizing bogus opposition parties, as Mr. Stout alleges is done in Hungary. Republicans favor constitutionally prescribed, state-run elections and oppose the current frantic push by Democrats to federalize voting laws.
Hungarian Constitution: Mr. Stout alleges Hungary’s majority party rewrote the nation’s constitution and “expanded” the “constitutional court” with presidential loyalists. Republicans have advocated adhering to our Constitution, not rewriting it. Moreover, President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer are both on record as favoring “packing” the U.S. Supreme Court – they’re not Republicans.
Independent journalism and media: This is classic. I would say that any Democrat who fears Republicans silencing an already biased, unprincipled American media hasn’t been paying attention. If it was a goal of Republicans to silence media, the goal would be dead on arrival.
Reshaping the Hungarian electorate: Hungary’s leaders give benefits to a million “non-domestic Hungarians” and (surprise!) 95% of them vote for the government that gave them the benefits. In the U.S., two million immigrants have entered our nation illegally in just the last year (potentially eight million by 2024), despite the tireless efforts of Immigration Czar Kamala Harris. With the American taxpayer footing the bill for illegal immigrant health care, education, transportation, and resettlement, those who came here illegally will gratefully vote for their Democrat sponsors. Suggesting this is a Republican ploy to swell their voter rolls makes no sense.
Hopefully, the commentary writer will return soon from Acadia and resume writing pieces based on reality and at least some facts.
Stephen Johnson
Washington