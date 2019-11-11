Stick with Standard Time
Twice each year, we debate whether we should abandon Daylight Saving Time and adopt Eastern Standard Time for the entire year.
The argument goes on about the adjustments that are necessary in order for us to function at an acceptable capacity after we change the clocks. Those who contend that Daylight Saving Time should be adopted all year long have not explored the problem of extended darkness in the morning hours through the worst of the winter months
Here in Washington County, data from the U.S. Naval Observatory reveals quite a problem with the time of sunrise in December through the end of February. For example: If Daylight Saving Time were in force on Dec. 1, sunrise would be at 8:24 a.m. The extension of darkness before sunrise continues to increase throughout December. For instance, the sun would rise at 8:43 a.m. on Dec. 30. We would not see the sun rise at 8:01 a.m. until Feb. 25.
Having daylight begin only 17 minutes before 9 a.m., for all of December and half of January, probably would not be worth the trade-off for a sunset later in the evening
We should stick with Standard Time for the entire year. It would just be so much easier that way.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg