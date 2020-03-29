Stay the course
Every morning when I wake up, before I get out of bed, I review the upcoming day and think about what I need to do to keep myself and my family safe.
I work for a company that is considered essential, and although many folks have transitioned to work at home, I do not have that option. I’m practicing social distancing by creating a 6-foot barrier around my space with packing tape, and asking my fellow workers not to cross it – ever. And with frequent wipe-downs and hand washing, I have a comfort level. For now.
I am thankful for the first responders, medical personnel, and other helpers who are working to keep us safe, and grateful that the coronavirus hasn’t hit here yet like it has in New York. Yet. What we’re seeing in New York is heading our way; it’s inevitable. Thank you to Gov. Wolf, and our county and local governments, for asking us to lay low. We are working to flatten the curve.
It is horrifying that the current occupant of the White House is saying it would be a “beautiful thing” to fill the churches on Easter, April 12, which is only three weeks away. We will be deep in the throes of this epidemic, and to do so would be catastrophic.
I encourage everyone within your newspaper’s readership and beyond to stay the course, continue to practice social distancing, and listen to the medical professionals. They know best how to control this. As a “senior” (over 60) I am not willing to sacrifice myself or my spouse for the economy. I have a newborn grandchild I haven’t even held yet.
Mary Ellen West
Washington{/em}
