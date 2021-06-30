Letter writer Oren Spiegler is doing all of us a service by reminding everyone of the harm caused by the Trump administration. I am absolutely confounded by the revenge theory, Marxism ideas, or opinions in denial of facts we see playing out on TV. We must remember the assault on the capital and be very concerned why many people believe our presidential election was fraudulent without any proof to the contrary. Have we ever been so politically divided since the Civil War? Maybe we should ask ourselves why this has happened over the last few years.
We should face the truth and find ways to make sure our democracy continues to be one of the few that has endured. So I say to Oren Spiegler, keep on writing; make some a bit uncomfortable with the truth as you see it.
Diana McGonigle
McMurray