Speed needs to be lowered on Route 40
Regarding the two teens killed in a South Strabane car accident last weekend, about 15 years ago I petitioned the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to lower the speed limit on Route 40/East Maiden Street between Washington and the intersection of Route 519, as it was 55 mph at the time. I noted that the speed limit on each side of this portion of the road was 45 mph, except in the city limits where it is 35 mph.
South Strabane Township forwarded my petition to the state, but Amwell Township did not. This area of Route 40 has split jurisdiction between South Strabane and the Pennsylvania State Police.
After a traffic study, PennDOT reduced it to 50 mph, which made the speed limit pretty much unenforceable, because the rule of thumb is you have to be going 5-to-7 mph over the speed limit before law enforcement will pull you over.
There are two establishments that sell alcohol and several businesses along this stretch of road, plus multiple school bus stops. There have been multiple fatalities and accidents in the area – at least four motorcycle deaths, and three auto-related deaths in the last three years. A few years ago, the Observer-Reporter{/em} printed a picture of my house with a cargo van a foot from my front porch. There are humps in the road that act like speed bumps, which cause your vehicle to swerve when you drive over them if you don’t know they are there and slow down. There are multiple deer carcasses along the road as well.
These few miles of Route 40 should have the speed limit reduced to 45 mph to match the rest of Route 40 in our area. Maybe then it can be patrolled for speeding and other reckless driving.
It’s my understanding that speed was not a factor in the most recent fatalities, but it brought an opportunity to bring this to light. My prayers and sympathy go out to the families.