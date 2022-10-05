Typewriter

When I was a little girl and a stray cat came into our yard, my mother never said, "Love that cat." She didn't need to. The moment I saw a helpless, hungry, thirsty, abandoned life, my heart melted. My first reaction was that I wanted to save the cat. I wanted to feed it, love it, and help it because love came easy. Maybe because my walk to greet the cat was uninterrupted by adult words or actions telling me how or why I shouldn't bother with another life in need, most especially a wild one.