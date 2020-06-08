We are living in a United States of America that I hoped could be avoided when I did not vote for Donald J. Trump in 2016. Back then, my family still owned the Observer-Reporter, and we published a controversial editorial that made national news the day after the election, simply stating “Trump wins, we have no words,” followed by 13 inches of blank space. The hate mail lasted for months; the whispered congratulations continued for longer.
I have some words now:
I cannot fathom why any educated person in the country still supports a president who flouts the law, serves only himself and brazenly lies to Americans even when all evidence shows he is untruthful. The base who supports him talks wistfully of the “good old days” of family values, Sunday church and handshake deals. I am old enough to remember those days and can tell you that Trump embodies none of those ideals. Former members of Trump’s own cabinet have spoken out with concerns about his lack of judgment, understanding of our Constitution and loyalty to anything but his ego. On a daily basis our president indulges in childish name-calling and encourages divisiveness and violence.
I was raised to always do what is right and respect others. I don’t think it is too much to ask that these are minimum requirements to hold the highest office in the land.
Lucy Northrop Corwin
East Washington